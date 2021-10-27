John Hiatt, Jerry Douglas Band

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

(2019 pick) It wasn't long after John Hiatt's debut album was released in 1974 when Three Dog Night charted with his song “Sure As I’m Sittin' Here.” It’s sometimes been rocky for the Indianapolis native, but with musicians like Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, B.B. King, Keith Urban and others covering his work, Hiatt has never been without fans. This includes Bonnie Raitt, whose Hiatt cover, “Thing Called Love,” catapulted her onto the charts and solidified Hiatt’s songwriting legacy.

$50 ($75 VIP).

Info

Music
608-241-8633
