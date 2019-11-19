Discussing "Long Way Round: Through the Heartland by River."

press release: All rivers are connected . . .

So begins John Hildebrand’s unforgettable journey through America’s heartland in a small boat. Inspired by tales of a mythic Round River, a circular stream where “what goes around comes around,” he sets off to rediscover his home state of Wisconsin. He finds a place in the midst of an identity crisis, torn by political divisions and the widening gulf between city and countryside.

Cobbling rivers together, from the burly Mississippi to the slender wilds of Tyler Forks, Hildebrand navigates the beautiful but complicated territory of home. In once prosperous small towns he discovers unsung heroes—lockmasters, river rats, hotelkeepers, mechanics, environmentalists, tribal leaders, and perennial mayors—struggling to keep their communities afloat. Hildebrand charts the improbable oxbows along the course of history, which is neither a straight line nor inevitable. In Long Way Round we find possibility around the next bend.