John Hitchcock & Alvaro Torres

× Expand courtesy Dakota Mace (Diné) Virginia Álvarez, from San Bartolomé Ayutla, Oaxaca, demonstrates how she creates her embroidery work. This piece features drawings by Roberto Torres Mata in collaboration with Virginia Álvarez for the exhibition, "Intercambios: Art, Stories, and Communidad."

Painting, textiles, photography, printmaking, music and video made collaboratively by 10 artists in Madison, Wisconsin, and Oaxaca, Mexico, take over the beautiful Ruth Davis Design Gallery on the UW-Madison campus. The artists explore issues ranging from art and craft to life and death. Exhibiting artists include Madison-based artists John Hitchcock, Carolyn Kallenborn, Dakota Mace and Roberto Torres Mata. Artists from the central valleys of Oaxaca include Miriam Campos, Alvaro Torres Cisneros, Virginia Alvarez Juárez, Erasto (Tito) Mendoza, Moises Martinez Velasco and Ana Paula Fuentes. The opening reception takes place from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 10; find information here on other events in conjunction with the exhibit, on display through April 10. Ruth Davis Design Gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, and noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

press release: Ruth Davis Design Gallery January 26-April 10, 2022. Opening reception: February 10 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm.

Intercambios: Art, Stories, & Comunidad presents collaborative works from artists in Madison, Wisconsin, and Oaxaca, Mexico. Featuring painting, vibrant textiles, photography, printmaking, music, and video, the artists visually explore intersections of cultures, disciplines, concepts of art, belief systems, and community.

By examining these intersections, Intercambios allows for conversation about what it means to cross worlds; life and death, art and craft, and the borders between countries, and languages. The exhibition provides an essential platform for these artists to examine what they share and celebrates the diversity of contexts and perspectives that each provides.

The ten artists featured in the exhibition come from diverse backgrounds. Exhibiting artists include Madison-based artists John Hitchcock, Carolyn Kallenborn, Dakota Mace, and Roberto Torres Mata. Artists from the Central Valleys of Oaxaca include Miriam Campos, Alvaro Torres Cisneros, Virginia Alvarez Juárez, Erasto (Tito) Mendoza, Moises Martinez Velasco, and Ana Paula Fuentes. These artists live on both sides of the Mexico/US border and speak five languages. The group offers a blend of cultures and approaches, and true collaboration. Work created by one artist would be sent to another, who would apply their own artistic techniques to the piece. Back and forth and between different sets of artists, the work on display in this gallery evolved as it traveled between hands and across borders.

Intercambios: Art, Stories, and Comunidad was developed with generous support from the Anonymous Fund, the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, and Latin American Caribbean and Iberian Studies.

More related events (See the CDMC’s Events Page for more information):

Thursday, February 17 from 5-6:30pm there will be a printing demonstration hosted by Roberto Torres Mata outside the Ruth Davis Design Gallery.

• Thursday, March 17 from 2-4pm, as part of the Southern Graphics Council International conference at UW-Madison, John Hitchcock and Alvaro Torres will give a special performance on electric guitar and lap steel in the Ruth Davis Design Gallery in conjunction with their collaborative art piece featured in the exhibition.

• Friday, April 8 from 12-1pm online with be a panel discussion with exhibiting artists discussing their collaborations on view.

• Drop in and Stitch - Visitors to the Intercambios exhibition are invited to sit and stitch with Prof. Carolyn Kallenborn and visiting artist Miriam Campos within the immersive gallery space.

Ruth Davis Design Gallery Hours

Monday-Tuesday: closed

Wednesday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 12–4 p.m.

By Appointment: cdmc@sohe.wisc.edu