media release: Organized by EXPO (Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing):

Join us for our 2nd Annual John Lewis Commemorative Cookout Celebration! We'll be honoring the legacy of Congressman John Lewis with music, food, games, community, and celebration. Date: July 17, 2025, Time: 4-7 p.m., Location: Olin Park Shelter 1156 Olin-Turville Court in Madison, WI. Cost: Free and open to all! We're seeking partners and sponsors who share our passion for justice, community, and celebration. Let's make good trouble together. Contact us at info@expowisconsin.org to get involved.