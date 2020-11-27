ONLINE: John Lewis: Good Trouble

press release: A documentary, John Lewis: Good Trouble, was released earlier this year by Magnolia Pictures. Directed by Dawn Porter, the movie uses a combination of archival footage and contemporary interviews to chronicle Lewis’s “60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration.

Our hopes is that that this film will inspire all who watch to share some of their time, treasure and/or talent to help get out the vote in Georgia for the Jan 5th U.S. Senate races.

After-film Zoom discussion about how you can help get out the vote in GA:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85022048802

One tap mobile:13017158592,,85022048802#

Dial: 1 301-715-8592 Meeting ID: 850 2204 8802

Politics & Activism
Movies
