John Lockwood

"Naturally Wisconsin," noon-4 pm Saturdays, through 6/27, PhotoMidwest Studio Gallery.

artist statement: A major focus of my artwork, and this show of course, is NATURE. Not just the physical beauty of nature, which is quite satisfying in and of itself, but also the hidden mysteries of nature. Rudolf Steiner wrote “the cosmos speaks through nature.”

As an artist I am trying to understand what is being communicated and share the results. Nature doesn’t speak in a way that we can readily understand. Nature speaks in color and form. Color is akin to emotion and must be “felt”. Form is akin to number and geometry which is the underlying structural basis for everything that is manifest in this world. All this can be presented in a straightforward photographic image without any input from me. But in my investigation and study of nature, the artist in me wants to title the colors a little and present the geometry of form in a different way to create interest.

In our very busy lives, we have become more and more removed from nature. We have become immune to what nature has to offer because we have become isolated, whereas in the past we lived very closely with nature.

Through art, I hope to rekindle an interest in the spiritual connection between nature and man.