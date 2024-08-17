John Manhard, McG b2b QJ

$20 ($15 adv.).

media release: With August on its way we are pumped to welcome San Diego based producer/DJ John Manhard to Madison for his JAMS debut. He’s opened for artists like Black Loops, Matthias, John Dimas, Chuwee to name a few and has releases on labels: MuiMui, Perfect Timing, Sous:sol, InTheBagg, Vuew, Understory, Pleasure in Mind. John has some major depth in his bag and will keep us moving all night long. Don’t miss the opening b2b from Jams out of town resident MCG and QJ aka The Excavators. It’s gonna be a wax heavy evening so don’t forget to stretch those necks prior to Trainspotting.