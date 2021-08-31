John Masino Band
Capitol Square 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Sharon Vanorny
John Masino
UPDATE: Moves to South Hamilton Street in July (and possibly in August).
press release: Madison’s Central Business Improvement District is proud to bring back the perennial summer favorite: “YOUR Lunch Time LIVE!”
Grab a Friend, Grab a Blanket and Grab a Spot at YOUR Lunch Time LIVE 2021!
For fourteen consecutive Tuesdays June through August, a FREE outdoor concert series will take place from noon-1pm on the lawn near the North Hamilton walkway of the Wisconsin State Capitol.
These concerts a great place for the Madison community to socialize and enjoy the lunch hour during the beautiful Wisconsin summer in a safe and socially distanced way. All public health guidelines will be followed.