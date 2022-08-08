Online

John McManus

media release: Join Wisconsin Veterans Museum on Zoom for a virtual discussion with author John McManus. We'll talk about his newest work, Island Infernos: The US Army’s Pacific War Odyssey, 1944, which explores the Army’s dogged pursuit of Japanese forces. The fighting moved island by island throughout 1944, a year that would bring America ever closer to victory or defeat. 

Event sponsored by The Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation with support for the Foundation from Generac Power Systems.

