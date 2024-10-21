media release: Join us for a reading and book signing with the author of OLD BONES, YOUNG SPIRIT: An Experienced Cyclist's 15-Day Adventure Around Lake Michigan.

An entertaining account of an active retiree taking a solo and self-supported 15-day bike trip around Lake Michigan, starting from and finishing in Chicago. The adventure began with McShea crossing the southern rim of the lake, riding up the lake's eastern shore through Michigan, across the Upper Peninsula, and finally south along the lake's western shore through Wisconsin and back to Illinois. McShea averaged more than 75 miles a day, sleeping in memorable motels each night and eating at unique restaurants, diners, bars and store fronts along the way. The author also raised money for the Danny Did Epilepsy Foundation, which provides seizure monitors for kids and adults afflicted with epilepsy. Each day became a chapter in this inspiring story of crazy weather, fascinating people, strange yet memorable sightings, and beautiful cycling routes. Readers are treated to funny geographic and historical stories along the route. If you think you are too old to ride more than 1,100 miles over 15 days, let the story of John McShea inspire you to "go the extra mile"!