media release: John Moulder is a guitarist and composer whose music has evolved from various musical traditions. His most recent release entitled Metamorphosis (Origin 2022) features pianist Richie Beirach, Steve Rodby, Paul Wertico and new compositions penned by Moulder and described by Raul da Gama as, “an album of music to die for.” Decade:Memoirs (2018) was named one of Chicago Tribune’s 10 best new jazz recordings of the year in 2018. Earthborn Tales of Soul and Spirit (Origin 2016) features saxophonist Donny McCaslin and many other long- time musical companions. Inspired by soulful individuals, it has been described as a contemporary musical narrative. Earthborn Tales was a featured performance for the 2014 Made in Chicago concert series in Millennium Park. John’s compositions and playing are featured on his CDs entitled Awakening (Mo-Tonal Records 1993), Through the Open Door (Igmod/Mo-Tonal Records 1997), Spirit Talk (NAIM 2003), and Trinity (Origin 2006) and Bifrost (Origin 2009) were both named one of the ten best jazz CDs of 2006 and 2009 respectively by the Chicago Tribune.

In the course of his career John is grateful to have played with a range of talented musicians, both known and unknown. In live performances and recordings, John has played with diverse artists such as Eddie Harris, Paul McCandless, Lyle Mays, Arild Anderson, Bendik Hofseth and Kurt Elling. From his hometown of Chicago, he has performed with some outstanding musicians too numerous to mention and enjoys collaborating with them for various projects. He has worked in a number of groups with trumpeter and conductor Orbert Davis including his dynamic Chicago Jazz Philharmonic which he has been a member of for over 10 years

Televised feature stories on John and his work have aired on Artbeat (WTTW) and Chicago Tonight (WTTW).He has played nationally and internationally at numerous festivals, clubs and concert halls. John received his Masters degree in music from Northwestern University. As an educator, he is currently a faculty member at Northwestern University, and the College of the Performing Arts at Roosevelt University. He teaches master classes and conducts clinics at universities, high schools, music institutes and other settings.