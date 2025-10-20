media release: Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney announces the next leg of his critically acclaimed stand-up tour, John Mulaney: Mister Whatever, with 25 new 2026 stand-up dates across the United States and the official on sale for his historic Wrigley Field performance on July 11, 2026, where he’ll make history as the first comedian ever to headline the iconic Chicago ballpark.

Promoted by Live Nation, the newly added run kicks off at The Armory in Minneapolis on Friday, January 9, 2026, and brings Mulaney to major cities across North America including a stop at Orpheum Theater in Madison on Friday, January 23, 2026.

The expanded routing follows a landmark year for Mulaney, whose Mister Whatever tour has sold out arenas and theaters nationwide since its 2025 debut. With demand continuing to surge, this next chapter brings his sharp wit and storytelling to even more fans across the country.

Mulaney’s Mister Whatever era continues his streak of career-defining live moments. His previous From Scratch tour sold out multiple nights across the country—including three sold-out shows at Chicago’s United Center—and earned widespread acclaim for its honesty, precision, and humor.