John Murray Mason reception

media release: Presenting an exhibit and new book “Madison Trees in Season,” by photographer John Murray Mason, at U-Frame-It, 857 E. Johnson St., Madison. The exhibit will be on display from Oct. 1, 2024 to Nov. 30, 2024. A reception will be on Oct. 10, 2024, from 5-8 pm. The book will be available for sale.

This book contains 51 black and white images of trees growing in parks, public gardens, natural areas, and along the streets of Madison, Wisconsin. For over 20 years, Mason photographed in all seasons and types of weather, capturing the transitional beauty of nature in an urban setting.

This event is in conjunction with PhotoMidwest’s Festival 2024, a biennial celebration of everything photo-related.

Website: www.masonphoto.com