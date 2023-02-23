John Nolen Drive Reconstruction

media release: The city of Madison invites the community to the next public information meeting for the upcoming reconstruction for John Nolen Drive. The next meeting will include a review of design alternatives, possible schedule and overview of the project process. The city of Madison Engineering Division will also host a question and answer panel paired with public opinion survey of the presented alternatives.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Feb. 23, 2023, via Zoom. Registration prior is required.

Feb. 23, 2023 Public Information Meeting Registration

“It’s been a bit since we’ve connected with the community on this project publicly, however, we’ve been doing a lot of work at the engagement level and internally across various City agencies to make sure we’ve got the project connecting in all the places it needs to,” City Engineer Jim Wolfe said. “It takes a lot of coordination on a generational project like this to make sure we’re thinking of the City as a whole versus one concentrated, heavily traveled route in and out of the City.”

The design team has focused on digesting and including the feedback from the first public meeting into the proposed alternatives.

More about the project

City Engineering is coordinating the reconstruction project with the on-going Parks Division’s Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge. The two project teams are working closely, especially during the design phase since both projects impact each other.

The John Nolen Drive project will reconstruct the roadway pavement and bridges along the causeway between Lakeside Street and North Shore Drive. The project will also include improvements to pathways, such as the Capital City Trail. The meeting will also include a review of potential Broom Street intersection alternatives and discuss future John Nolen Drive improvements south of Lakeside Street.

Construction could begin as early as 2025, however all will depend on design process, which includes John Nolen Drive and the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge.

The Ccty of Madison Engineering Division is working with KL Engineering, EQT By Design and Urban Assets.