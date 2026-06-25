John Paul Martinez, juj e. lepe

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to celebrate local poet, John Paul Martinez's, debut poetry chapbook Alternatives for Succulents (Bull City Press). They will be accompanied by a reading with juj e. lepe.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own Bookstore.

Alternatives for Succulents bends through the varied landscapes of longing, distance, sorrow, and self-discovery. Sprawling from the rural soil of Wisconsin to the unreachable pockets of space, these formally adventurous poems sift through what it means to want, to lose, and to remain tender. Like wind over an open field, they sprawl with breath. John Paul Martinez’s lush, aching debut is a book for the heart that breaks open and still blooms.

Advance praise for Alternatives for Succulents:

“In Alternatives for Succulents, John Paul Martinez presses a palm to the ancient microphone and asks the oldest, most unshakable questions: Who am I? What am I doing here? The poems hover between gravity and flight—tethered to earth, yet always reaching for what flowers at the edge of knowing. Martinez weaves poems ripe with fruit, frozen hummingbirds, and splitting clouds, fracturing forms into pillars of longing, doubt, and quiet wonder. ‘I’m / still accumulating,’ one speaker confesses. ‘No one / expects to / become an / exhibit.’ This is a book of beautiful reckonings, unpacking ‘Nature’s cruel paradox’—tender, strange, and pulsing with life.” —Steven Espada Dawson, author of Late to the Search Party

“Lush and luminous, John Paul Martinez’s chapbook Alternatives for Succulents is, like the poet, ‘in constant bloom.’ Find here, reader: ‘every lugubrious flower,’ canny forms, and deft movement down and across the page–these tender poems propagate longing and delight in equal measure.” —Michelle Peñaloza, author of All The Words I Can Remember Are Poems

John Paul Martinez is a Filipino poet writing out of the Midwest. His work appears in Nashville Review, Ninth Letter, Poetry Northwest, The Margins, The Slowdown podcast, and elsewhere. They earned a degree in Linguistics from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

juj e lepe is a chicane poet, educator, and would-be naturalist from Stockton, California. Their work has appeared or is forthcoming in Ninth Letter, Poetry Northwest, The Rumpus, and elsewhere. They hold an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. They live and write in the Midwest.