media release: First Congregational United Church of Christ (UCC), 1602 University Ave., Madison) is hosting writer, pastor, activist, John Pavlovitz on Saturday, October 25. Pavlovitz will talk on the greatest border crisis facing the U.S., the separation of Church and State. Christian Nationalism isn't coming to America; it's here. Now, the question is, "What can we do to stop it?"

The talk begins at 2:00 p.m. Ticket cost: $11 (offsets cost to the Church) Tickets can be purchased online at firstcongmadison.org, or at the door. If you have questions, please contact the Church office, 608-233-9751 or office@firstcongmadison.org.

More on the talk: There's nothing more dangerous than professed Christians who have no real interest in Jesus. They're rather easy to spot if you're paying attention. They're usually the ones most loudly preaching religious liberty while methodically swallowing up the personal freedoms and elemental rights of other people. Most telling, however, is that their theology is built on an idea that Jesus fully rejected: compulsion. Christian Nationalism isn't coming to America; it's here. Now, the question is, "What can we do to stop it?" Join us for an honest conversation about avoiding theocracy.

John Pavlovitz is a writer, pastor, activist, and storyteller from Wake Forest, North Carolina. Over the past decade, his thought-provoking blog, Stuff That Needs to Be Said, has reached a diverse worldwide audience of millions. A twenty-five-year veteran in the trenches of local church ministry, Pavlovitz is committed to equality, diversity, and justice—both inside and outside faith communities.

John's books include A Bigger Table and If God Is Love, Don't Be a Jerk. His latest book, Worth Fighting For, arrived last year. He currently directs Empathetic People Network, a vibrant online community that connects people from all over the world who want to create a more compassionate planet, and writes The Beautiful Mess, his best-selling Substack newsletter.