× Expand Jeanne Leep Two people look at each other across a room. A past production of "The Crucible," Edgewood College Theatre.

7:30 pm on 2/28-3/1 & 3/6-7 and 2 pm, 3/1 & 8.

media release: Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor is the Villain

Feb 28–March 8, 2025, Diane Ballweg Theatre, Edgewood College

Directed by Jeanne Leep

At a rural high school in Georgia, a group of lively teens are studying The Crucible while navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. Holding a contemporary lens to the American classic, they begin to question who is really the hero and what is the truth, discovering their own power in the process. Alternately touching and bitingly funny, this new comedy captures a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, writing their own coming of age story.

Tickets go on sale mid-January. Box Office:

608.663.6710

boxoffice@edgewood.edu

https://www.edgewood.edu/ about/events/theatre/

Ticket Pricing:

$20 General Admission

$10 Students, Seniors and Military