media release: The John R. Krueger Memorial Benefit Recital will take place on Saturday, October 17, at 3:00PM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Dr., Sun Prairie, WI 53590.

This is a recital in honor of the life, work, and musicianship of John R. Krueger, featuring organ music from local organists and MSO organist, Greg Zelek.

Any free-will offerings will go towards continued maintenance of OSLC's Létourneau pipe organ, and a light reception will follow.

John was the organist at Our Savior's Lutheran Church from July 1996 through December 2024, and coordinated the acquisition and installation of OSLC's Létourneau pipe organ. When a new organ was needed for the church in the late 1990s, John found OSLC's Létourneau Pipe Organ in Canada in a warehouse, where the builder was storing it after its original church in New Brunswick closed. The organ was originally built in 1985 by Orgues Létourneau Ltée of Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec for Centenary-Queen Square United Church in Saint John, New Brunswick. It is a mechanical action instrument of French classic design featuring 2 manuals and pedal, 24 stops and 36 ranks, with a total of 1,830 pipes. John was crucial in coordinating the purchasing, transportation, and installation of the organ at OSLC in May 2002.

John was also crucial in coordinating the Sun Prairie Food Pantry Christmas Concert for several years at Our Savior's. This concert- which will celebrate its 24th year this December- takes place annually on the first Friday in December, and includes choirs from multiple churches and community groups in the area. This fundraising event has been the pantry's only formal annual fundraising event. John's work coordinating this concert over the years has resulted in tens of thousands of dollars raised to help feed those dealing with food insecurity in our local community.

John passed away on Monday, June 8, 2026, and this recital is being held in his honor. His obituary: https://www.gundersonfh.com/obituaries/41117/john-r-krueger.