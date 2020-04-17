John Riggs

press release: The Overture Center and the Memorial Union Student Art Committee (WUD) are joining forces to host ClearCut – The Wages of Dominion . This exhibition is a direct outgrowth of Entering Old Growth – Meditations From the Ancient Rain Forest of the Pacific Northwest , which was mounted in Tamarack Gallery three years ago.

Here are the dates:

The Overture Center show will open March 10 in Gallery I, with an artist’s reception Friday Evening May 1 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Then in conjunction with the Nelson Institute’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, join UW scholar Monika Shea and myself as we present a public discussion on ClearCutting practices across the country, and more broadly how our attitudes of dominion have contributed to our planetary climate crisis. This will take place Thursday April 2 at 6:30 in the Wisconsin Studio of the Overture Center. All are welcome.

The Memorial Union show will open in the Main Gallery (2nd floor) Friday April 17, with an artist’s reception that evening from 6-8 PM. In conjunction with that exhibition, we will be holding a “spoken word event” in the gallery, starting at 6:30 on Wednesday April 22nd, at which students, faculty, and artists will read works relating to climate crisis. I will also be reading an excerpt from my essay/prose poem/rant/sermon that accompanies the ClearCut exhibition. Again, all are welcome.

In total, the exhibition consists of some 60 images, 2/3 of which will hang in the Union Gallery, and 1/3 at the OC. For the full picture you must see both. Both shows are on display until May 29.