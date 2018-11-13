press release: A Room of One's Own is excited to welcome John Roach to discuss his collection of writing, While I Have Your Attention!

This year marks John Roach’s 25th anniversary as the “back-page” columnist for Madison Magazine. His latest book, While I Have Your Attention, takes on the greatest hits from the last 25 years. With musings on everything from politics and religion to family and cabin life to sports and his many obsessions—music, technology, books, weather, and hometown Madison—Roach entertained and occasionally enraged readers with often witty and always astute observations on life as he sees it. This book has a little something special for everyone who lives in Wisconsin.

John Roach is founder and president of John Roach Projects, a video and film production company based in Madison, Wisconsin. Roach was a producer at CBS and ABC in Chicago for eight years. He developed and produced “The SportsWriters on TV,” which ran for 13 years and was hailed by Sports Illustrated as the template for all television sports talk shows. His credits include six Chicago Emmys, a National Iris Award for Best Television Special and a national CableACE nomination. In 2018, Roach was awarded lifetime membership to the Writers Guild of America.