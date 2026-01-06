media release: It's time for us to collectively wonder (again): Should I go to the gym?

Join us on Tuesday, January 6, at 6:30pm to hear from Madison-based physical therapist Dr. John Rusin, an internationally recognized strength coach and injury prevention expert known for his innovative, health-first approach to training and performance. Dr. Rusin will be discussing his new book Pain-Free Performance which outlines a training framework that enables you to train hard, feel your best, and perform at your highest potential without pain, setbacks, or breaking down as your age.