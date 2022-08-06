John Sieger, Dave Ramont, Bill Camplin

media release: Call 920-563-9391 to reserve seats and to indicate whether you are likely to eat here.

Another great in-the-round song swap with 3 fab singer-songwriters.

JOHN SIEGER – a prolific and excellent songwriter with a semi-country bent whose songs have impressed Dwight Yoakam, Jerry Harrison, The BoDeans, Robbie Fulks and Flaco Jimenez enough to record them. Taste this.

DAVE RAMONT

“Differentiating oneself in the burgeoning field of alternative country artists is a tricky proposition these days, but Dave Ramont stands tall in the crowd.” –Performing Songwriter magazine

Dave Ramont was born with a song stuck in his head. The doctors couldn’t get it out. 20-odd years later he was playing around the Chicago area, teaching at a music school and digging ditches.

He released 4 solo records and 4 more with his swillbilly band Dick Smith, garnering play on public & college radio here & abroad. His gigging expanded around the Midwest, South & East.

Ramont has produced a few records for other singer/songwriters, and he’s currently singing for rye whisky & sandwiches. And picking through his box o’ songs hidden under the basement stairs…

BILL CAMPLIN is still pushing songs, and someone wants to hear them.

***COVID DETAILS:

We and staff are all vaccinated, and we are assuming full vaccination by most of our clientele.

Masks recommended in the tight space of our back listening room.

We will try to keep the space as well-ventilated as temperature conditions allow.