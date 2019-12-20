John Stano

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: John Stano is an award winning singer-songwriter and performer of Americana, Blues, Folk and Contemporary Acoustic music, accompanying himself on guitar and harmonica.  He states, "It's been a while since I've played at the Wild Hog and I'm looking forward to getting back to Madison to perform at this venerable folk music venue!" Admission $4.

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-233-5687
