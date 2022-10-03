media release: Idun Lodge Sons of Norway presents

The Last Norwegian Cowboy

A Frode Fimland Film

Nominated for a 2022 Amanda Award as Best Norwegian Documentary. Fimland will introduce the film and answer questions after.

Tickets: $12.00 Advance/$15.00 Day Of Show

92-year-old John Hoiland runs his huge ranch in Montana all by himself. The son of a Norwegian immigrant, he has been raised to work hard and save his dollars for a rainy day. Through the years, people have offered him big money for his land. But life on the ranch is the only life he wants, and he finds great joy in the nature surrounding him, the freedom to work on his own land and daily conversations with his best friend Jim.

“JOHN – The Last Cowboy” is a poetic tribute to the simple life, a peaceful escape from fast-paced modern society and a subtle reminder of what is lost.