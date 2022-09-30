Wild Hog in the Woods concert. Admission is $4 general public and $2 members. Masks recommended.

media release: This is a new venture for John Duggleby and Twila Jean, Expect good harmony on classic duets from rock to folk to country. John, who grew up in Iowa and Chicago, is a longtime established Madison musician, singing solo and in duos, and playing a variety of instruments, including percussion. Twila Jean has roots in North Dakota and recently moved to Madison. She sings and plays a half dozen instruments, including accordion. More info about John at https://www.johnduggleby.com and more info about Twila Jean at https://www. twilajeansongstress.com