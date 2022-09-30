John & TJ

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. Admission is $4 general public and $2 members. Masks recommended.

media release: This is a new venture for John Duggleby and Twila Jean,  Expect good harmony on classic duets from rock to folk to country.  John, who grew up in Iowa and Chicago, is a longtime established Madison musician, singing solo and in duos, and playing a variety of instruments, including percussion.  Twila Jean has roots in North Dakota and recently moved to Madison.  She sings and plays a half dozen instruments,  including accordion.  More info about John at  https://www.johnduggleby.com  and more info about Twila Jean at  https://www.twilajeansongstress.com

