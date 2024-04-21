John Wagner
UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.
John Wagner DMA Trumpet Recital
John Wagner, trumpet
Jean Laurenz, trumpet
Matthew Onstad, trumpet
John Aley, trumpet
Holly Wagner, violin
Eric Tran, piano
Program
Concerto for Two Trumpets Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741)
I. Allegro
II. Largo
III. Allegro
Tournament John Stevens (b. 1951)
I. Jousting
II. Wine and Song
III. Revelry
Breakaway David Sampson (b. 1951)
I. Carving the Stone
II. A Single Shot (25 Years): Prayers and Chants
III. Awakening
Intermission
Trio for Trumpet, Violin and Piano Eric Ewazen (b. 1954)
I. Andante
II. Allegro Molto
III. Adagio
IV. Allegro Molto