John Wagner

UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: John Wagner DMA Trumpet Recital

John Wagner, trumpet

Jean Laurenz, trumpet

Matthew Onstad, trumpet

John Aley, trumpet

Holly Wagner, violin

Eric Tran, piano

Program

Concerto for Two Trumpets        Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741)

I. Allegro

II. Largo

III. Allegro

Tournament       John Stevens (b. 1951)

I. Jousting

II. Wine and Song

III. Revelry

Breakaway        David Sampson (b. 1951)

I. Carving the Stone

II. A Single Shot (25 Years): Prayers and Chants

III. Awakening

Intermission

Trio for Trumpet, Violin and Piano      Eric Ewazen (b. 1954)

I. Andante

II. Allegro Molto

III. Adagio

IV. Allegro Molto

