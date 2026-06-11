× Expand Greg Gorman A close-up of John Waters. John Waters

media release: Doors 6:30PM Show 7:30PM; Seated Show.

General Admission Seating: $50ADV / $55DOSGroup Therapy VIP Tickets: $125 – Includes first entry to the venue, a signed show poster, a selfie from distance, and a small group post show Group Therapy Session with John Waters

People who don’t like Christmas make John Waters sick but sick people like his comedy and movies, sooo here we go again!

The John Waters Christmas show is coming to your city and even though some of the local reindeer are horrified, the outsider elves are laughing out of their rotten little asses. You will too, bad little boys and girls and thems, because Waters has A John Waters Christmas 2026 his own Christmas List and you’re on top of his delinquent delights.

Slide up the chimney to this fast-moving, all-new radically religious X-mas revival. Father Fistmas Waters will top Santa, bottom for Krampus, and ask you to hop on this non-binary bobsled towards a batshit Bethlehem where even peace needs a little grease.

It’s A John Waters Christmas and the entire world is yelling back, “HAPPY HOLE-A-DAY TO ALL!”