John Wesley Wright
UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: The Journey of African-American Song with John Wesley Wright. Dr. Wright will present a recital of a variety of repertoire including examples of calls and chants, children’s game songs, spirituals and ring shouts, hymns and gospels, civil rights era songs, and contemporary songs. During his three-day residency, he will also present a master class and workshop.
Info
Music