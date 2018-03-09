John Wesley Wright

UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: The Journey of African-American Song with John Wesley Wright. Dr. Wright will present a recital of a variety of repertoire including examples of calls and chants, children’s game songs, spirituals and ring shouts, hymns and gospels, civil rights era songs, and contemporary songs. During his three-day residency, he will also present a master class and workshop.

UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
608-263-5615
