Johnny Beehner, Ben O'Connell, Evan Pack, Randy Miranda

media release: Join us Monday, November 2, at The Green Room Public House for a night of stand-up comedy headlined by nationally touring comedian Johnny Beehner!

With over 25 years in comedy, Johnny has entertained audiences with his razor-sharp wit, infectious charm, and wonderfully absurd humor. From The Late Show with David Letterman to Dry Bar Comedy and Nate Bargatze’s Nateland Presents, Johnny has shared stages with comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Brian Regan, Marc Maron, and many more.

A Top 5 pick by Ricky Gervais, Johnny has earned standout finishes at the Laughing Skull and Great American Comedy Festivals, with additional appearances on Gotham Comedy Live, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and The Bob & Tom Show. Trained at Second City and Upright Citizens Brigade, Johnny delivers a wildly entertaining show packed with clever surprises, loveable silliness, and big laughs!

Featuring:

Ben O’Connell (Don’t Tell Comedy, Comedy on State)

Evan Pack (The Laughing Tap, Comedy on State)

Hosted by Randy Miranda

FREE OPEN MIC AFTER THE SHOW!

Open Mic is free to watch and/or perform. First-timers encouraged! Funniest set wins free drinks and a paid spot on a future showcase.

Monday, November 2, 2026

Open Mic Sign-ups: 7:30 PM

Showcase: 8:00 PM

Open Mic: 9:30 PM