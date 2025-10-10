Johnny Iguana & Michael Caskey

media release: Pianist/composer Johnny Iguana has toured with Junior Wells and Otis Rush and played on albums with Buddy Guy, Johnny Winter, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, James Cotton, Lil' Ed, Billy Boy Arnold, Keb' Mo', Gary Clark Jr., Shemekia Copeland, John Primer, Billy Branch and more. He has played on many Grammy-nominated albums and has played illustrious stages everywhere from Paris to Beirut to Jakarta to the Montreux Jazz Festival. He has released six albums with his acclaimed "garage cabaret" band the Claudettes and made his blues debut as a leader in 2020 with "JOHNNY IGUANA'S CHICAGO SPECTACULAR!' (Delmark Records). His new Delmark release, "JOHNNY IGUANA: AT DELMARK" (2025), is a solo piano album of live-in-studio, unedited single takes. Johnny grew up playing everything from classical to punk to blues to the soul-jazz he heard growing up in Philadelphia (before moving to New York City and then Chicago) and incorporates all that and more into his compositions.

Johnny is the composer of the original score of the smash-hit Emmy-winning FX/Hulu series "The Bear" along with his longtime collaborator JQ. Under the moniker BBQjr, Johnny and JQ are also currently working on a host of remix projects including several for Delmark Records.

For this performance, Johnny will be accompanied by his Claudettes bandmmate and Claudettes co-founder, the magnificent drummer Michael Caskey (aka Bunny Patootie, which is why Johnny and Michael call their duo performances Iguana vs. Bunny)