media release: Johnny Pemberton is an actor and stand-up comedian, widely known for playing ‘Bo’ on the NBC hit “Superstore”. In 2024 he can be seen on Amazon Prime and Kilter Films production of “Fallout” based on the legendary game from Bethesda Studios.

He’s appeared in the films “21 Jump Street”, “22 Jump Street”, “Neighbors 2”, “The Watch”, “Ant Man”, “Action Point”, “This is 40”, “The 4th”, “Tone Deaf”, and Armando Ianucci’s Oscar nominated film “In The Loop”. On the TV side Johnny played ‘Max’ in FX’s “You’re The Worst”, the title character on the FOX series “Son of Zorn” and has guest starred on “The New Girl”, “Fresh off the Boat”, “Kroll Show”, and “Law & Order: SVU”.

Johnny regularly tours as a stand-up comedian and has performed at Just for Laughs in Montreal and Toronto, the Moontower Comedy Festival, and SXSW. Johnny is also an accomplished voice artist featured on the animated shows “Pickle and Peanut”, “Bob’s Burgers”, “Adventure Time”, “Middlemost Post”, and most recently “The Midnight Gospel” on Netflix, on which he was also a contributing writer. Johnny hosts the podcast “LIVE to TAPE with Johnny Pemberton” formerly known as “Twisting The Wind” for which he has recorded over 300 episodes.