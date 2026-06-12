7 pm on 7/9 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 7/10-11. $30.

media release: Johnny Pemberton was born and raised in Minnesota, developed Ulcerative Colitis as a child, got really, really into Reggae, then somehow went on to have an actual career in the entertainment industry. This show marks his first foray into publicly sharing a series of highly personal stories that were all previously kept hidden, deep in the shame vault. “Minnesota Reggae Colostomy Bag” is a celebration of those stories, transforming the embarrassing into the hilarious.

Johnny Pemberton is an actor and stand-up comedian, widely known for playing the character Bo on NBC’s “Superstore”. He appeared in the films “21 Jump Street,” “22 Jump Street,” “Neighbors 2,” “The Watch,” “Ant Man,” “Action Point”, “This is 40”, and Armando Ianucci’s Oscar nominated film “In The Loop”. On the TV side, Johnny portrays Thaddeus in the hit show “Fallout” on Amazon Prime. He also played Max in FX’s “You’re The Worst” and the title character on the FOX series “Son of Zorn”.

Johnny regularly tours the country as a stand-up comedian, performing at Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, the Moontower Comedy Festival in Austin, and SXSW. Johnny is also a voice artist featured on the animated shows “Pickle and Peanut”, “Bob’s Burgers”, “Adventure Time”, “Middlemost Post”, and, most recently Netflix’s “The Midnight Gospel”, where he was also a contributing writer. Johnny also hosts the podcast “LIVE to TAPE with Johnny Pemberton” (formerly known as “Twisting The Wind”) for which he has recorded over 300 episodes.