Johnny Walsh, Kayla Ruth, J Tyler Menz, Ryan Mason

Johnny Walsh

(@johnnywalsh) is from Madison, Wisconsin. Johnny explores his life as a lawyer and the unique moments he’s endured living with Usher Syndrome, an inherited genetic condition (thanks parents!) that leads to hearing loss and blindness. Johnny is a regular performer at The Comedy Club on State and has worked with Bob Saget, Chris Kattan and Andy Kindler. Johnny will often perform for clients, friends and family whether they like it or not. Johnny was the winner of the Madison Funniest Comic 2018 and represented Wisconsin in Thrillist’s 50 Best Undiscovered Comedians from every state.

Kayla Ruth

Kayla Ruth sure thinks she’s funny, huh? I guess she thinks if you knew she performed in Seattle for the last six years and got on shows at Bumbershoot twice, the jokes you’ll hear her tell would be funnier. Maybe now you can grasp what joy swimming through the waves of harnessed nerves to the isle of Silly Haha with her you’ll experience, but probably not. Maybe it’s best you come and see her, she’ll probably be there.

J Tyler Menz

J Tyler Menz is one sweet pickle. Tyler’s humor draws on his experiences as an elementary school teacher, stories about his family, and his deep contempt of how painfully white he is. He has worked with a wide range of comedians, including Tig Notaro, Jim Norton, and Andy Kindler, and has toured as the featured act for Christopher Titus, Todd Barry, and Steve-O (which was cool because they have matching tattoos). In addition to performing stand up, Tyler produces and hosts many shows in the Milwaukee area and hosts the Eating It, a podcast in which comics share stories about bombing, bad sets and shows gone wrong. He has also been seen performing at The Milwaukee Comedy Fest, Van’s Warped Tour, The 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival, The Cream City Comedy Festival, and Gilda’s Laughfest. Tyler enjoys kale, farmers markets, his 1977 Hyundai Sonata and reassuring people that he isn’t a snitch. Seriously guys, he is not a snitch. Check him out on social media @jtylermenz.

Ryan Mason

Ryan Mason’s comedy touches on his own experiences as a parent and

interpretations of everyday absurdities. Ryan has featured for some of the biggest names in comedy including Theo Von, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Posehn, Joe Mande, Ben Bailey and Jen Kirkman. He has performed throughout the United States in all kinds of theaters including the Riverside Theater and Turner Hall in Milwaukee. Ryan continues to tour the country playing casinos, festivals and clubs.