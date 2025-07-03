Johnson Creek Independence Day Celebration
media release: Celebrate Independence Day early in the heart of Johnson Creek! Join us at Centennial Park for an evening of community fun, family-friendly activities beginning at 7 pm, and a spectacular fireworks display under the stars at dusk (about 9:30 pm).
Whether you're a local or just passing through, this small-town celebration is the perfect way to kick off your holiday. Located just off I-94 between Madison and Milwaukee, Johnson Creek is easy to find and hard to forget.
Admission is free | All ages welcome. Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets!
Parking is available in the Centennial Park lot and on nearby streets.
Event updates will be posted on our Visit Johnson Creek Facebook page.