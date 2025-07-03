Johnson Creek Independence Day Celebration

media release: Celebrate Independence Day early in the heart of Johnson Creek! Join us at Centennial Park for an evening of community fun, family-friendly activities beginning at 7 pm, and a spectacular fireworks display under the stars at dusk (about 9:30 pm).

Whether you're a local or just passing through, this small-town celebration is the perfect way to kick off your holiday. Located just off I-94 between Madison and Milwaukee, Johnson Creek is easy to find and hard to forget.

Admission is free | All ages welcome. Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets!

Parking is available in the Centennial Park lot and on nearby streets.