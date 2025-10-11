The Joinery Anniversary

media release: The Joinery, Middleton’s community woodworking shop, is celebrating its two-year anniversary by hosting the first annual Joinery Fest on Saturday, October 11, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The event will bring together local makers, artists, and craftspeople for a day of creativity, food, and community.

Guests will enjoy burgers, brats, drinks, snacks, live music, and children’s craft activities while meeting and supporting local artisans. Vendors and craftspeople will be on hand to showcase their work, sell products, run demonstrations, and share their skills with the public.

Since opening its doors in October 2023, The Joinery has grown from a small 2,000-square-foot shop to a vibrant 7,000-square-foot community hub with more than 100 members. In just two years, hundreds of people have taken woodworking classes, dozens of community projects have been completed, and the shop has partnered with local schools and charities to expand access to the craft.

“This anniversary is really about celebrating the community that has grown around The Joinery,” said Steven Ricks, Owner & Principle Craftsman of The Joinery. “Joinery Fest is our way of saying thank you to our members, neighbors, and local makers—and we hope it becomes a tradition that highlights the creativity and talent in our area.”

The event is free and open to the public. Whether you’re an experienced maker, a curious beginner, or just looking for a fun afternoon with family, Joinery Fest promises something for everyone.

Event Details:

• What: Joinery Fest – Community Makers’ Festival & 2-Year Anniversary Celebration

• When: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

• Where: The Joinery, 8508 Fairway Place, Middleton, WI 53562

• Cost: Free admission