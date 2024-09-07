The Joinery Grand Opening

media release: Grand Opening Event, open to the public: Saturday, September 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 8508 Fairway Place, Middleton, WI 53562

One year after we opened our doors, The Joinery has outgrown our original space. This growth has provided us with the opportunity to relocate to 8508 Fairway Place in Middleton, WI, where we enjoy three times the workshop space for more tools, a larger classroom, and room for future growth. Stop by the new shop location on Saturday, September 7th and tour our facility,

talk with staff, and learn about upcoming events and classes.

The Joinery LLC is a 24/7 shared shop facility where you can make connections with others who share your love of creating or just work at your own pace. Our facility offers access to high-quality woodworking tools and the latest technology to enhance your projects. You’ll be amazed at the space and the tools available to each member.

We offer many classes in woodworking techniques, but also offer other mediums such as stained glass, book binding, watercolor painting, Relief Linocut Printmaking, and so much more. Come to us and learn new skills from a qualified craftsman and take on a new project by learning with others. We want you to join our community. Check out our website https://thejoinery.club/ for information about classes and project ideas.