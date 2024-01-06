The Joinery Open House

media release: The Joinery, a shared woodworking and stained glass workshop, invites the public to their Open House event on January 6, from 11 AM to 2 PM, at 4319 Twin Valley Road, Middleton, WI 3562. Attendees can tour the workshop, meet skilled craftsmen, and discover opportunities to create furniture, gifts, art, and stunning stained glass pieces through memberships or classes.

The Joinery empowers individuals of all skill levels to unleash their creativity in woodworking and stained glass. This Open House event provides a firsthand experience of the workshop's artistry and craftsmanship.

Visitors can explore the state-of-the-art workshop, observe woodworking and stained glass techniques, and engage with talented craftsmen. Whether attendees dream of designing unique furniture, expressive art, intricate stained glass windows, or personalized gifts, The Joinery offers diverse membership options and classes.

Unlock your creative potential in woodworking and stained glass artistry. Join us at The Joinery, LLC Open House event on January 6!