press release: Save the date! Expand your network at the November Business After 4, Fitchburg Chamber 4th Annual Joint Networking Event! Area professionals involved in economic growth and opportunity in Dane County join our members for an evening of networking and fun! This month’s event will be held at the Thirsty Goat in Fitchburg, with a taco bar and drink specials provided. Be sure to pick up some gift certificates for the holidays! Hosted by the Fitchburg Chamber, The Madison Black Chamber, The Latino Chamber and OPEN Madison.