Jojo's Bizarre Adventure

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: The Hawthorne Anime Club was created to give people a place to gather, watch, and talk about Japanese animation. Each meeting will include screenings of everything from classic titles to new releases. The club is aimed primarily at teens and adults. Films are shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Refreshments served at each meeting.

Call ahead to reserve your spot! People under age 16 who are interested in attending are required to have a parent present or to have a signed parental permission slip.

Info

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Movies
608-246-4548
