Joke, Roast, Toast

press release: $7.

Join us Saturday, August 7, 7pm at The Rigby for this unique Roast Battle style show. But WAIT, there's a twist! These comics don't actually hate each other!

Comics will compete in a bracket-style roasting tournament and will perform standup at each round of the competition as well. This show will not only feature standup and roasting, but will also feature a toast segment where comics show gratitude and admiration for one another in a hilarious and wholesome manner.

Stay tuned for our full lineup announcement!

Hosted by Spark Tabor and Cynthia Marie

This year's Madison comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Knuckleheads, Devil Radio 92.7, Gallant Knight Limousine Inc., Common Wealth Development, My Break-Up Registry, WallsCoLLC, Audio for the Arts, Ian's Pizza, Working Draft Beer Company, and Tortilleria Zepeda.