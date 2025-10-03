media release: Introducing… The Jokers of Magic–the irreverent, laugh-your-butt-off night of comedy & magic you didn’t know you needed (but trust us, you do). Armed with credits from America’s Got Talent, Penn & Teller’s Fool Us, and a few places that might technically be illegal to perform in, these slick tricksters will blow your mind and swindle their way into your heart in a no-holds-barred evening of tricks, lies and laughs. It’s like SNL and Whose Line is it Anyway? had a love child and sent it to Hogwarts!

ALL AGES (PG-13; CONTAINS MATURE CONTENT. NOT SUITABLE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN)

ICKETING

This is a General Admission All Seated Show.

Gold Circle: $55.00 | GA: $45.00

(Gold Circle tickets include early entry and preferred seating)