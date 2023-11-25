× Expand Keith Waz A close-up of David Schendlinger. David Schendlinger

media release: Join us for Jokes & Jazz on Saturday, November 25! Cheshire Cat Comedy partners with The Caspian Grill's Junction Road location to bring you a star-studded lineup of Madison's funniest comedians along with jazzy piano interludes by Noah Mailloux. Grab a seat when doors open at 6:30pm to enjoy live music before the show begins at 7pm. Followed by dance night starting at 9pm!

Tickets are $15 online or in cash at the door -- no additional fees. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/6743784152376778/

About our performers:

David Schendlinger has been doing stand-up comedy for more than 40 years. He has appeared on the Alan Thicke Show; opened for Leon Redbone, Jimmie JJ Walker, and others; and had more fun than a normal person deserves. He has performed at clubs, colleges, and long-term care facilities all over North America, and he’s still not famous.

Charlie Kojis has been performing stand-up comedy since 2014, during which time he has been described as “this generation’s Charlie Kojis.” Combining his life experiences and general fears, Charlie blends traditional joke telling with his own personal narrative. His dry delivery leaves audiences both laughing and wondering if he is as okay as he pretends to be. Based in Madison WI, Charlie performs throughout the Midwest and has performed in the Flyover, Limestone, and 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festivals, among others. He has opened for comedians who include Tig Notaro, Nate Bargatze, and Michael Che and was the winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition at Comedy on State in 2016. He released his debut comedy album and special, A Normal Amount of Pain, in May 2023.

Sasha Rosser’s irreverent act has been seen at clubs and comedy festivals across North America and as the opener for national headliners including Matteo Lane, Shane Torres, Neil Hamburger, and Dave Attell. Sasha is a regular at Laugh Factory: Chicago and has been featured on Comedians You Should Know and Comedy on State’s “Best of the Midwest” showcase. In 2022 she founded Cheshire Cat Comedy, a Madison-based production company that organizes stand-up and variety shows across Wisconsin, and in 2023 she was a finalist in Madison’s Funniest Comic Competition. Sasha and Cheshire Cat Comedy were featured in Madison Magazine’s 2023 edition of “Best of Madison” under “Best Comedian / Comedy Group”.

Josh Glen is a comedian and producer based in Madison. His clever writing and magnetic stage presence have made him a club favorite at venues such as Comedy on State and Comedy Cabin and earned him a spot as one of the writers for the late-night comedy show Capitol Comedy Hour. Josh also produces Rush Hour, a recurring Madison showcase that features predominantly Asian and Black comedians.

Noah Mailloux is a pianist and comic out of Madison, Wisconsin known for his conversational approach to the absurdities of modern life and his awkward experiences with family and relationships. He hosts The Revolver Open Mic and produces several monthly showcases with Cheshire Cat Comedy spanning stand-up, improv, and music. A regular performer at Comedy on State and Comedy Cabin, Noah has opened for nationally recognized headliners including Kevin Bozeman, Chastity Washington, and Rachel Mac. Noah also performs jazz piano at spots around Madison such as Cafe CODA and Robinia Courtyard.

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.