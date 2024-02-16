Joking Smokers

× Expand Jesse Chieffo Eric Smith on stage. Eric Smith

media release: A stellar standup showcase produced by local comedians Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe featuring hilarious acts from Madison and Milwaukee at the new Knuckleheads location on Regent Street upstairs! Come get silly with us this February 16th!

This event is BYOB

With your host: Craig Smith

Featuring: Darrell Cochran (MILWAUKEE), Maria Acosta (MADISON), and your headliner: Eric Smith (MILWAUKEE)

Doors open at 7:30PM. Hilarity starts at 8PM. Tickets are $10 presale and at the door.