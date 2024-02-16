Joking Smokers
Knuckleheads Wellness 1201 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Jesse Chieffo
Eric Smith on stage.
Eric Smith
media release: A stellar standup showcase produced by local comedians Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe featuring hilarious acts from Madison and Milwaukee at the new Knuckleheads location on Regent Street upstairs! Come get silly with us this February 16th!
This event is BYOB
With your host: Craig Smith
Featuring: Darrell Cochran (MILWAUKEE), Maria Acosta (MADISON), and your headliner: Eric Smith (MILWAUKEE)
Doors open at 7:30PM. Hilarity starts at 8PM. Tickets are $10 presale and at the door.