Jolie Collins

"Adventures in Abstract," 11/22-1/14, UW Union South-Gallery 1308 (reception 6-8 pm, 11/22).

press release: What started as a personal challenge turned into an artistic journey filled with many colorful acrylic paintings. Works are created by applying paint to the canvas with a palette knife. The pieces reflect the energy, boldness and vibrancy of color, which the artist hopes will bring joy to the viewer.