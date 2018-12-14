press release: December 14, 8 pm (doors at 7) Jon Dee Graham/Ben De La Cour, suggested donation $15

The king of the basement Jon Dee Graham returns on his annual "Run for the Mistletoe" with former boxer and reformed doom metal band member Ben de la Cour. At least that what it says about de la Cour on his website. Jon Dee's acoustic shows are always something special and this promises more of the same.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways.

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.

