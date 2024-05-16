Jon Dell

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Jon Dell is an American songwriter, guitarist, and music educator. Currently based in Brooklyn, his latest release “I Love You and Wish You The Best” explores weighty topics such as terminal disease, lost love, second chances, and more. Over the last decade, he has performed hundreds of shows coast to coast. No cover.

Music
