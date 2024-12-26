7:30 pm on 12/26, 7:30 & 10 pm on 12/27-28, and 5, 7:30 or 10 pm, 12/31. $50-$15.

media release: Jon Dore is the winner of the 2023 Juno Award for Best Comedy Album; Dore is a favorite on the comedy club and festival circuit in Canada and the United States, enjoying sold-out runs at the Just For Laughs Festival’s in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, as well as festivals in Halifax, Winnipeg, Portland, and the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Jon’s television credits include a guest starring role on CBS’ Emmy Award winning hit series How I Met Your Mother and a lead role on ABC’s How to Live With Your Parents. He currently stars in Amazon’s The Lake. He’s had multiple guest appearances on Conan, Baroness Von Sketch Show, @Midnight, Inside Amy Schumer, and Hart of Dixie. His film credits include Corpse Tub and the indie films Gus, Stag, Teen Lust, and The Pickle Recipe.

Dore hosted four seasons of HBO Canada’s Funny as Hell, starred in his own award-winning ‘mockumentary’ series The Jon Dore Television Show on IFC and The Comedy Network, and has starred in the stand-up specials Comedy Central Presents…Jon Dore, Big Questions Huge Answers, Live At Gotham, and The Bonnaroo Experience and Mash Up. Currently, he can be seen as the host of The Stand Up Show with Jon Dore for Just For Laughs which airs on CTV Comedy.