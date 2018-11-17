press release: Author Jon Etter has written a middle-grade comedy/fantasy reluctantly narrated by the prim-and-proper Quentin Q. Quacksworth. A Dreadful Fairy Book follows the adventure of Shade, a grumpy, bookish sprite who would rather spend her time inside reading instead of flying, playing acorn-toss, or helping with Grand Projects like her fellow sprites in Pleasant Hollow. When her house burns down, she reluctantly goes on a quest to find a legendary library. Along the way she meets and teams up with a variety of misfit fairies, including a dandy troll who refuses to live under bridges, a questing beast who doesn't like to be chased, a card-sharping brownie who doesn't do homework, and amute, kleptomaniac pixie, and must face all manner of perils including goblin gangs, giant rats, and a hideously scarred elf noblewoman who wants her dead. Thrilling adventure and laugh-out-loud funny for ALL AGES!

“Jon Etter brings a down-to-earth humanity and wry wit to his writing, giving even his most fantastic tales heart and laughs.” —Hy Bender, author of The Sandman Companion and contributing humor writer for The New York Times, Mad Magazine, Spy, and American Film.