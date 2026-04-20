Jon Hoel Group, Dan Collins, Jared Marker, Dwight Stripes

from the Elvehjem Neighborhood Association newsletter: Save the date! Some of your neighbors are hosting an outdoor concert with local musicians to raise funds for immigrant aid. Suggested donation of $10; all proceeds will go to Voces de la Frontera. Bring your family, a picnic, chair or blanket. Together, let’s make a difference while enjoying our community and neighbors!

Saturday, May 30, 4:30pm-7:30pm, at the Elvehjem Park Shelter.