Jon Hoel Group, Dan Collins, Jared Marker, Dwight Stripes

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Elvehjem Park 1202 Painted Post Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53716

from the Elvehjem Neighborhood Association newsletter: Save the date! Some of your neighbors are hosting an outdoor concert with local musicians to raise funds for immigrant aid. Suggested donation of $10; all proceeds will go to Voces de la Frontera. Bring your family, a picnic, chair or blanket. Together, let’s make a difference while enjoying our community and neighbors!

Saturday, May 30, 4:30pm-7:30pm, at the Elvehjem Park Shelter.

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Elvehjem Park 1202 Painted Post Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Fundraisers
Music
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