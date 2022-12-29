× Expand Jon Hoel Trio (L-R): Ben Ferris, Jon Hoel, Kelby Kryshak.

media release: Jazz! Featuring Jon Hoel on Sax, Ben Ferris on bass and Kelby Kryshak on drums, The JHOEL3 is one of Madison's hardest working jazz groups. Playing originals and seldom played standards, the group focuses on exploring the jazz idiom, sometimes pushing the limits and other times staying deep in the pocket. They have performed at the Catfish River Music Festival, Orton Park Festival, and the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium's Strollin series. If Jazz is your thing (really, even if it’s not, these guys are crazy good!) you gotta stop in and catch them! Free admission!